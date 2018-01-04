© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Digital Spying And Divorce

By Aarti Shahani
Published January 4, 2018 at 4:59 AM EST

A woman discovers she's being spied on by her former husband using a GPS tracker, and she suspects using spyware as well. We look at how digital spy tools are changing divorce.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Aarti Shahani
Aarti Shahani is a correspondent for NPR. Based in Silicon Valley, she covers the biggest companies on earth. She is also an author. Her first book, Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares (out Oct. 1, 2019), is about the extreme ups and downs her family encountered as immigrants in the U.S. Before journalism, Shahani was a community organizer in her native New York City, helping prisoners and families facing deportation. Even if it looks like she keeps changing careers, she's always doing the same thing: telling stories that matter.
See stories by Aarti Shahani