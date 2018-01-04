'Fire And Fury' Excerpts Prompt Media Frenzy, As Trump Threatens Legal Action

President Trump’s lawyer is trying to stop the publication of reporter Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” Trump has also threatened legal action, sending a cease-and-desist letter to his former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik ( @davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the reaction to the book.

