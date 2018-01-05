© 2020 WFAE
Oregonians Can Now Pump Their Own Gas. But Some Don't Know How

Published January 5, 2018 at 1:52 PM EST
A gas pump fills a car with fuel at a gas station on May 10, 2017 in San Rafael, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A new law in Oregon allows people in counties with a population of less than 40,000 to pump their own gas. Trouble is, that’s been banned in the state for so long that some Oregonians don’t know how to do it themselves. The reaction by some people in the state has led to Oregonians being mocked on social media.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti takes a closer look with Lizzy Acker ( @lizzzyacker), reporter for The Oregonian.

