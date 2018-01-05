Oregonians Can Now Pump Their Own Gas. But Some Don't Know How

A new law in Oregon allows people in counties with a population of less than 40,000 to pump their own gas. Trouble is, that’s been banned in the state for so long that some Oregonians don’t know how to do it themselves. The reaction by some people in the state has led to Oregonians being mocked on social media.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti takes a closer look with Lizzy Acker ( @lizzzyacker), reporter for The Oregonian.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.