Week In The News: Trump's 'Nuclear Button,' Bannon Feud, Iran Protests

Published January 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST

With guest host Jane Clayson.

Trump and Bannon feud. Manafort sues. Iran protests. Hot talk about nuclear buttons. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

Guests:

Yochi Dreazen, deputy managing editor and foreign editor for Vox. ( @yochidreazen)

Kimberly Atkins, chief Washington reporter for the Boston Herald. ( @KimberlyEAtkins)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst.

From The Reading List:

Vox: I Asked 7 Republican Senators About Trump’s Nuclear Button Tweet. They Seemed Unfazed. —  “President Donald Trump’s mockery of the size of North Korean leader Kim Jung Un’s nuclear “button” — he tweeted, “I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works” — made the nation shudder at the possibility of nuclear war.

But in Congress, it prompted what has become a routine dance among Republicans — a Trump tweet shuffle that begins with some hemming and hawing.”

CNN:  Book Hits Trump Where It Hurts Most — His Image — “As Washington consumes a sensational West Wing exposé by journalist Michael Wolff, Trump is being forced to watch as his prized image is ripped to shreds.”

Washington Post:  Tens Of Thousands Of People Have Protested In Iran. Here’s Why. — “Anti-government protests in Iran, where demonstrations of political unrest are rare, have left at least 20 people dead — and do not appear to be subsiding.”

