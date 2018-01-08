© 2020 WFAE
As States Legalize Weed, Feds Eye Crackdown

Published January 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially reshaping immigration courts and putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
With guest host Ray Suarez. 

Pot in America now—California legalizes recreational marijuana, Attorney General Jeff Sessions changes federal policy. We’ll read the smoke signals.

This show airs Monday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Evan Halper, reporter at the Los Angeles Times. ( @evanhalper)

John Hudak, deputy director of the Center for Effective Public Management and a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. ( @JohnJHudak)

Robert Mikos, professor law at Vanderbilt University.

From The Reading List:

Los Angeles TimesTrump Administration Targets Recreational Pot — “Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions ended an Obama-era federal policy that provided legal shelter for marijuana sales in California and five other states that have allowed recreational pot, placing at risk thousands of marijuana businesses operating legally under state laws.”

