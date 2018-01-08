© 2020 WFAE
Tales From The Crypto: Bitcoin, Blockchain And The Future Of Money

Published January 8, 2018 at 10:06 AM EST
Gabriel Scheare uses a Bitcoin ATM in 2013. After years in relative obscurity, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now attracting major investments.
Bitcoin turned eight years old this month, but many people are only just now learning about the cryptocurrency.

One reason for its sudden rise to prominence is its ballooning value — over $14,000 as of January 4. Bitcoin has attracted a big investment from Peter Thiel, but also dire warnings that it’s all just a bubble.

Bitcoin isn’t the only cryptocurrency out there. Litecoin, Ethereum and others are giving investors new options.

But what is it?

In this show, we break down bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain and all the other forces changing how we think about the global economy.

GUESTS

Peter Van Valkenburgh, Director of Research, Coin Center @valkenburgh

Errol Henry, Founder, The Bitmeister

Iliana Oris Valiente, Founder, Collider X; Managing Director and Global Block Chain Innovation Lead, Accenture; @IlianaOV

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

