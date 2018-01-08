© 2020 WFAE
Wild Turkeys In Cleveland Suburb Peck At Mail Carriers

Published January 8, 2018 at 6:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Yes, the slogan says postal carriers will not be stopped by rain nor snow nor heat nor gloom of night. It says nothing about wild turkeys. A neighborhood outside Cleveland is overrun with wild turkeys pecking at postal carriers. About two dozen residents now have to pick up their mail at the post office. The mayor of Rocky River is on it but says the law does not allow for a wild turkey hunt, so she's asking people to stop putting out bird feed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

