In Maryland, Attempts To Thaw Frozen Pipes Lead To Fires

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a home repair project gone wrong. In the freezing weather in Taneytown, Md., a building suffered frozen pipes and a maintenance worker did what anybody might. He turned a hairdryer on them. When that didn't thaw the pipes, he switched to a blowtorch. It took 90 firefighters to put out the resulting fire, which caused $300,000 in damage.

