© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Woman Returns Christmas Tree For A Refund

Published January 11, 2018 at 6:20 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's that time of year when the ornaments are packed away and the Christmas trees end up on the sidewalk for pickup. One woman in California looked at her old tree and saw dollar signs. She showed up at Costco and demanded a full refund last week because her tree was dead. And even though she was shamed by other customers in line, would you believe she actually did get her money back? Now, if she tries to bring in a moldy jack-o'-lantern, I would draw the line. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition