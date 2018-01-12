© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Booming E-Sports Industry Gets Ready To Go Mainstream

Published January 12, 2018 at 1:52 PM EST

You may not have heard of them, but electronic sports, or e-sports, are a fast-growing industry in the U.S. Tournaments are now selling out arenas just like football and basketball games do.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with  Ben Johnson ( @TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of  Endless Thread and a tech correspondent for  Here & Now, about the booming industry, how players make money and whether the fan base could explode in the coming years.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.