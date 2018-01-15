With guest host John Harwood.

Is there a better way to talk about race and social justice? On Martin Luther King, Jr Day, we’ll try. We’re talking to Ijeoma Oluo, author of a new book called “ So You Want To Talk About Race.”

Guest:

Ijeoma Oluo, editor-at-large at The Establishment and writer of “ So You Want To Talk About Race.” ( @IjeomaOluo)

Today we celebrate the 89 th anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. A half-century after his assassination, King has become one of the most revered figures in American history. But the sharp turns in our politics – the first-ever black president followed by Donald Trump – has re-ignited the conversation about racial justice. So, let’s talk. This hour, On Point: So you want to talk about race. — John Harwood

