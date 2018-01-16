Banana Drama Gets Much Attention At Australian Open

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Now to the drama of this year's Australian Open over bananas - there was CoCo Vandeweghe, who was fined by a referee for refusing to take to the court before she had a chance to eat her banana. The best, though, is Denis Shapovalov. For whatever reason, he could not seem to peel a banana right during a break in his match. A video shows him getting exasperated, even throwing one of the bananas on the ground. Finally, one more go at it - and, yes, he gets the banana open, complete with an arm pump of victory. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.