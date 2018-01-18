Keeping Animals Away With Deer Snorts And Dog Barks

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Japan often uses cutting-edge technology to solve problems, though in this case, they're going back to nature. It seems that too often animals are jumping onto train tracks, posing obvious safety hazards. So train researchers there have developed this new system to keep the animals away. Trains will blare out recordings of deer snorts and dog barks like this one from our own Steve Inskeep.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

(Imitating dog bark).

MARTIN: I mean, if a speeding train isn't enough to scare the animals off the tracks, I guess that is? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.