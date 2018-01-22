One Psychologist's Mission To Save Talk Therapy

With guest host Jane Clayson.

Psychologist Enrico Gnaulati is on a mission: to save talk therapy. His new book explores the ways, as the subtitle says, “health insurers, big Pharma, and slanted science are ruining good mental health care.”

This show airs Monday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guest:

Enrico Gnaulati, clinical psychologist and author of “ Saving Talk Therapy: How Health Insurers, Big Pharma And Slanted Science Are Ruining Good Mental Health Care.”

Stefan Hofmann, professor of psychology at Boston University and director of the social anxiety program at the Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders.

Excerpt of “Saving Talk Therapy”

Can we talk? The world of therapy is changing. Traditional talk therapy is falling by the wayside. Now, it’s pill therapy and new approaches like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy ruling the roost. That makes big Pharma and big insurance companies happy, but what about the happiness and well-being of the patients? And what about the science? This hour, On Point: the case for talk therapy. We’re listening. — Jane Clayson

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.