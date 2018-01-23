Is It Time To Radically Rethink Retirement?

With guest host Jane Clayson.

We’re talking to Teresa Ghilarducci, an economics professor, about her bold plan to rescue retirement for people who haven’t saved enough.

Ted Benna, called the “father of the 401(k),” will also join us.

Guests:

Teresa Ghilarducci, professor of economics at the New School for Social Research, author of “ Rescuing Retirement: A Plan To Guarantee Retirement Security For All Americans.” ( @tghilarducci)

Ted Benna, considered the “father of the 401(k).”

From The Reading List:

Retirement is in crisis. Millions of Americans don’t have retirement savings accounts. And, those who do are dealing with stagnating household incomes, rising health care costs and, often crippling student debt, which makes it tough to contribute . One economist thinks she’s found the solution. She calls it a “Guaranteed Retirement Account.” This hour, On Point: a radical rethink to retirement savings. — Jane Clayson

