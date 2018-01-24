A Look At All 11 School Shootings That Took Place In The First 23 Days Of 2018

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Yesterday's shooting was not the first to happen on school property in 2018. It was the 11th.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And it was the third this week. Two other incidents happened on Monday - the first at a high school in Italy, Texas. A 15-year-old girl was shot by another student.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: A firefighter who came to the victim's aid here told me tonight she just kept repeating, don't let me die.

CHANG: She's still recovering.

KELLY: Later that same afternoon - another shooting in the parking lot of a New Orleans charter school. One student was slightly injured.

CHANG: On January 20, a student was shot on the campus of Wake Forest University. He died.

KELLY: January 15, Marshall, Texas - a bullet was fired into a college dorm room. Three students were inside. No one was hurt.

CHANG: And January 10 - three shootings in three states - first a suicide at Coronado Elementary School in Arizona.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: The school called to report an active shooter around 9 in the morning. When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy shot dead inside a bathroom.

KELLY: And at Grayson College in Texas, a student fired a gun in a classroom by accident. No one was hit.

CHANG: Then that evening in California...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #3: Breaking news - shots fired on the campus of Cal State, San Bernardino.

CHANG: One bullet struck a building, but no one was injured.

KELLY: It keeps going. January 9, a man shot a pellet gun at a school bus full of children in Iowa, shattering a window. No one was injured.

CHANG: And January 4, two shots fired into a Seattle high school during classes - again, no one was injured.

KELLY: That same day in Michigan, a man committed suicide - shot himself in the parking lot of an empty elementary school.

CHANG: Eleven shootings all involving schools, and we are just 24 days into 2018. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.