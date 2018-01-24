You've Waited, Now It's Here: The Smartphone-Powered Nose Hair Trimmer

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

Japan is known for its gadgets. I mean, if you stay in a Japanese hotel, it's hard to tell what all those buttons do in the bathroom. The latest invention - a nose-hair trimmer that plugs into your smartphone. Yes, some have asked why you would want nose hairs falling all over your screen. Well, it's no surprise this comes from the company Thanko, which already brought us an armpit fan, a pocket washing machine and earbuds that make you look like an elf. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.