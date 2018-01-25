Blame, Justice And Courage In Larry Nassar Sex Abuse Case

With guest host Jane Clayson.

The story of USA Gymnastics, Michigan State, serial sexual abuser Dr. Larry Nassar and the female athletes who spoke out to bring him to justice — life in prison.

Guests:

Kate Wells, reporter with Michigan Radio. ( @KateLouiseWells)

Katie Strang, managing editor at The Athletic Detroit. ( @KatieJStrang)

Leigh Gilmore, professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at Wellesley College.

Jeanette Antolin, member of the U.S. national gymnastics team from 1995 to 2000. She was sexually abused by Larry Nassar and was one of the 150 athletes who spoke at his sentencing.

From The Reading List:

Michigan Radio: Nassar Sentenced To Between 40 To 175 Years In Prison — “Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced disgraced USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar to between 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday.

“Sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again,” Aquilina said before providing her sentence.”

Michigan Radio: Nassar Sentencing Hearing Moves Into Fifth Day As More Victims Choose To Speak — “Emma Ann Miller was the 95th victim to give a statement. She’s only 15 years old. In addition to describing the abuse she suffered, Miller called for Michigan State University to be held accountable, saying, ‘MSU, it’s time for me to determine my circumstance. And it’s going to be aimed right at you.'”

The Athletic: A Sense Of Triumph For Survivors As Justice Is Served To Larry Nassar — “When Larry Nassar entered the Ingham County Courtroom on Wednesday morning, the loud clacking of cameras announced his arrival.

By the time he left, shuffling toward what will be a life sentence in prison with his hands cuffed and to thunderous applause, the cameras descended on someone else — Rachael Denhollander.”

“I just signed your death warrant,” the judge said. Serial sexual predator, child molester Larry Nassar was sentenced many more years behind bars than he has left to live. For three decades, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State protected Nassar far more than the young girls they trained. They’re now young women, and they’re demanding to know why everyone turned a blind eye. This hour, On Point: Brave women speak out. — Jane Clayson

