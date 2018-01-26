A Look At Dunkirk -- The Oscar-Nominated Movie And The History

With guest host Jane Clayson.

Dunkirk, the sweeping World War II epic nabs eight Academy Award nominations. We’ll look at the film and the real life, heroic mission.

This show airs Friday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Cara Buckley, writer for the New York Times.

John Broich, associate professor of history at Case Western Reserve University.

Matthew Booker, professor of history at North Carolina State University.

From The Reading List:

New York Times: Christopher Nolan’s Latest Time-Bending Flick? Dunkirk — ” It is a little surprising that World War II would grab the cinematic fancy of Christopher Nolan, given the dystopias, demimondes and dreamscapes that have sprung from his fertile mind.”

Slate: What’s Fact And What’s Fiction In Dunkirk — “In terms of accuracy, it rates pretty highly. There are no big, glaring historical whoppers. The characters whom Nolan invents to serve his narrative purposes are realistic, and his scenes depict genuine events or hew close to firsthand accounts.”

The miracle of Dunkirk” is etched into British memory – an astonishing rescue of 300,000 doomed soldiers during World War Two. Christopher Nolan’s movie adaptation just nabbed eight Academy Award nominations. A cinematic feat, the film throws audiences into a fight for survival against all odds. This hour, On Point: the Dunkirk spirit lives on, and its message for this generation. — Jane Clayson

