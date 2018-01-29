A Path To Citizenship, And A Wall, In Trump's New Immigration Proposal

With guest host Anthony Brooks.

President Trump unveils a new immigration framework, including a path to citizenship for DACA recipients. We’ll unpack it, and consider its prospects in Congress.

Alan Gomez, immigration reporter, USA Today. ( @alangomez)

Laura Wides-Muñoz, vice president for special projects and editorial strategy at Fusion, author of “ The Making of a Dream: How A Group Of Young Undocumented Immigrants Helped Change What It Means To Be American.” ( @lwmunoz)

Hareth Andrade, DACA recipient and activist.

Gary Marx, co-founder, president of conservative strategy and consulting group Madison Strategies. ( @garymarx)

USA Today: Trump Immigration Plan Unites All Sides In Opposition — “President Trump has finally united Republicans and Democrats — but not in the way he wants.

This week’s release of a new White House immigration overhaul plan brought Democrats, Republicans, immigration advocates, immigration opponents and moderates searching for a compromise together on one thing: strong opposition.”

Excerpt of ‘The Making of a Dream’

Efforts to help young immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally when they were kids began back in 2000. But then came the 9-11 attacks, a ratcheting up of anti-immigrant sentiment, and today, the Dreamers remain in limbo. Congress can’t seem to deliver, so now, President Trump has a plan to give Dreamers a path to citizenship, but also to sharply curtail legal immigration. This hour, On Point, Trump’s plan, the Dreamers and who gets to be American. — Anthony Brooks

