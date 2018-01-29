A Rhode Island Lawmaker Says It's Time To Eliminate Outdated Laws

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Rhode Island lawmaker wants to eliminate outdated laws. John Edwards says the laws built up over centuries. It's illegal to test the speed of your horse on a public road. A driving law from 1916 says you must make an audible signal honking or shouting if you pass someone.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: On your left.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: Whoa.

INSKEEP: Dueling is still banned in Rhode Island. And it's illegal to interfere with Navy torpedo practice, which, come to think of it, sounds like a good idea. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.