Swiss University To Offer Degree In Yodeling

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Admit it. Yodeling is awesome.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (Yodeling).

MARTIN: If you've ever wanted to learn, now's your chance. A Swiss university has announced it's going to start teaching the Alpine singing style. The classes will be led by a prize-winning Swiss yodeler. They're offering both bachelor's and master's degrees. The university is limiting the program to just three or four students, so they still have to decide yodel-ay-hee-who (ph) will be accepted. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.