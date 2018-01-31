© 2020 WFAE
Trump Turns Attention To MS-13 In State Of The Union

Published January 31, 2018 at 1:40 PM EST
Elizabeth Alvarado, Evelyn Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas, parents of children who were murdered by MS-13, watch as President Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Trump talked about gang violence and introduced the parents of two teenage girls killed by MS-13 gang members.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with MS-13 specialist David Pyrooz ( @dpyrooz), a criminologist and assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder, about the gang and the extent of its activity in the U.S.

