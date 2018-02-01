© 2020 WFAE
What America Sells To The World

By Cardiff Garcia
Published February 1, 2018 at 4:00 PM EST
2.2 trillion

Today's indicator is $2.2 trillion. That's about how much stuff — goods and services — the U.S. sells to the rest of the world every year.

That figure captures not only airplanes and cars, but also some visits to Disney World. Also, blood. Lots of blood.

Our guest is Charles Kenny of the Center for Global Development.

