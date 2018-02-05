© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Living Will For Alzheimer's

Published February 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST
In this May 17, 2017 photo resident Gerda Noack talks with residence director Gunter Wolfram in the Alexa Seniors' Residence in Dresden, eastern Germany. The retirement home has recreated the communist era of the former GDR in two living-rooms to help residents with Alzheimer's and dementia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
In this May 17, 2017 photo resident Gerda Noack talks with residence director Gunter Wolfram in the Alexa Seniors' Residence in Dresden, eastern Germany. The retirement home has recreated the communist era of the former GDR in two living-rooms to help residents with Alzheimer's and dementia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

With guest host Indira Lakshmanan. 

While you’re still of sound mind, should you lay out the medical care you want if you’re diagnosed with Alzheimer’s? Now, you can.

Dr. Barak Gaster’s dementia-specific advance directive can be found at this link.

This show airs Monday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Dr. Barak Gaster, professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Dr. Darby Morhardt, professor at the Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease Center at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

Dr. Reisa Sperling, director of the Center for Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

From The Reading List:

New York TimesOne Day Your Mind Might Fade. At Least You’ll Have A Plan. — “Dr. Barak Gaster, an internist at the University of Washington School of Medicine, had spent three years working with specialists in geriatrics, neurology, palliative care and psychiatry to come up with a five-page document that he calls a dementia-specific advance directive.”

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.