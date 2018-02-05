Battle Brews Between Newspapers In Rhode Island, Connecticut

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the battle between Rhode Island and Connecticut newspapers. Rhode Island's Providence Journal published an editorial slamming Connecticut's business climate. It said employers should be attracted from Connecticut to Rhode Island, which is, quote, "less risky." Connecticut's Hartford Courant responded with an editorial headlined "Why, Rhode Island, Why?" It says Rhode Island has a, quote, "legacy of corruption that not even Connecticut can match."