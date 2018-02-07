Patriots Player's House Robbed While He Was At The Super Bowl

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Poor Rob Gronkowski. Like his week wasn't bad enough, the Patriots tight end got home from losing the Super Bowl to find out he had been robbed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED 911 DISPATCHER: 911. Where is your emergency?

ROB GRONKOWSKI: Hello. This isn't an emergency. This is just - this is Rob Gronkowski calling. And while I was gone, my whole house got robbed while on the Super Bowl trip, and I just got back.

MARTIN: Chin up, Gronk. At least you won - I mean, you played in the Super Bowl.