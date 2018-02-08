Police Pick Up Coatless Man In Restaurant Robbery

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The man who robbed a restaurant in Anchorage, Alaska, tried to blend in afterward. He realized people might identify his black coat, so he took it off three blocks away and buried it in the snow. Clever - except a witness saw him bury it. And once police found that coat, they were able to do some "CSI"-style detective work. They followed the tracks in the snow and at the end found the only person not wearing a coat in February in Alaska. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.