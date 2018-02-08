The 'Joy And Heartbreak' Of Female Friendships

With guest host Indira Lakshmanan.

From Oprah and Gayle to you and your BFF, we’ll explore the joys and complications of female friendships.

This show airs Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

F. Diane Barth, psychotherapist and author of “ I Know How You Feel: The Joy And Heartbreak Of Friendship In Women’s Lives.” ( @fdbarthlcsw)

Deborah Tannen, professor of linguistics at Georgetown University.

Kellee Terrell, award-winning filmmaker and journalist who covers race, gender, health and pop culture. She’s written for Vogue on the representation of black women’s friendship on television. ( @kelleent)

From The Reading List:

Excerpt of ‘I Know How You Feel’

From Oprah and Gayle to you and your BFF, women’s friendships are a huge part of our lives. Our first bonds are to our mothers, but there are secrets we share only with our best friends. They are patient listeners, sounding boards, shoulders to cry on, the only ones who know how we feel – and when one turns her back on us or betrays our trust, there are few wounds that cut so deep. This hour, On Point: The psychology and the secret sauce that spark the joy and heartbreak of friendship in women’s lives. — Indira Lakshmanan

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.