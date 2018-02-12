Missouri Lawmakers May Make Sliced Bread Day Official

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You've heard people call some innovation the greatest thing since sliced bread. Well, that was a real event. The first commercially sliced bread was sold in Chillicothe, Mo., on July 7, 1928. People had to slice it themselves in the old days. The innovation is now the occasion for an annual bluegrass festival, and lawmakers are debating a bill to declare sliced bread day, which would be the greatest holiday since - whatever. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.