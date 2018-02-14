Exploring The Real History Of American Indians

With guest host Jane Clayson.

A new exhibit at the National Museum of American Indians takes visitors from the Trail of Tears to Native Americans in pop culture. We’ll talk with the curators of “Americans.”

From the Land O’Lakes butter maiden to the Cleveland Indians’ mascot, American Indian logos are everywhere. But many of the images are frozen in a time when Native Americans wore headdresses and rode on horseback. Modern American Indians’ lives are largely absent from American life. A new exhibit at the Smithsonian hopes to paint a more accurate picture. This hour, On Point: American Indians tell their stories. — Jane Clayson

Guests:

Paul Chaat Smith, co-curator of “Americans” at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

Cécile R. Ganteaume, co-curator of “Americans” at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.”

Stevie Salas, executive producer of the documentary “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World.” ( @StevieSalas)

Highlights Of The Exhibit:

A look at the exhibit at the National Museum of the American Indian. Photo courtesy of the Smithsonian.

/ Paul Chaat Smith, a co-curator of "The Americans" at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.