There Are 2 Very Different Adam Rippons

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Figure skater Adam Rippon has been enjoying his time in the spotlight. He's been getting a lot of attention on social media. Some tweets, though, meant for the Olympian have accidentally been directed at a game developer who is also named Adam Rippon. The latter says he hasn't been confused for the ice skater in real life yet because, quote, "Adam Rippon's body is like that of some sort of atomic-powered sex cheetah, and mine is like a potato-powered sex sloth - clearly different people." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.