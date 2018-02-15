'On Point' Host Tom Ashbrook Dismissed From WBUR

We have some news to share with you. Yesterday, Boston University, which owns WBUR, dismissed Tom Ashbrook from his role as host of On Point. BU reached this decision after an independent review verified claims that Tom had created an abusive work environment.

We talked to NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik about the dismissal of the longtime host.

Guest:

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. ( @davidfolkenflik)

Host Jane Clayson made the following statement on our show Thursday:

We have some news of our own .Yesterday, Boston University, which owns WBUR, dismissed Tom Ashbrook from his role as host of On Point. BU reached this decision after an independent review verified claims that Tom had created an abusive work environment. Over the past two months, while Ashbrook was off the air, two firms investigated allegations made by 11 former On Point producers. A law firm looked into the sexual harassment allegations and found that Tom’s unwelcome conduct was not sexual in nature, and did not constitute sexual harassment under university policy. A consulting firm, looked into broader workplace culture issues at On Point. It concluded that Tom consistently overstepped reasonable lines and created a dysfunctional workplace. The investigators talked with about 60 people, including Tom and management. Both reports stated that WBUR management was aware of Tom’s behavior and repeatedly talked with him about it, but was unsuccessful in changing his behavior. Boston University has hired a consulting firm to work with WBUR to improve communication, strengthen organizational management and assure a positive work environment at On Point and throughout the station. All of us at On Point and WBUR remain committed to the program and its mission of having the conversations that matter.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.