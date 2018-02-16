Week In The News: Parkland School Shooting, Russia Threat Continues, Immigration Deal Gridlock

Intel Chiefs’ Russia warning. FBI contradicts White House on Porter. Deadly school shooting. Immigration gridlock. Our weekly new round table goes behind the headlines.

This show airs Friday at 10 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Michael Crowley, senior foreign affairs correspondent for Politico. ( @michaelcrowley)

Lisa Desjardins, correspondent for PBS NewsHour. ( @LisaDNews)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst.

In the news this week: 17 are dead after a deadly school shooting. The suspect confesses. President Trump urges better protections for schools and mental health, but says nothing about gun laws. Lawmakers fail again to pass an immigration bill. Steve Bannon has multiple meetings with Bob Mueller and meets behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee. Top intel chiefs warn Russia’s already meddling in the 2018 elections. The FBI pokes holes in the Porter resignation timeline. A new president for South Africa. An uncertain future for Israel’s Netanyahu. This hour, On Point: our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines. — Jane Clayson

