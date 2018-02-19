Cow On The Way To A SlaughterHouse Wreaks Havoc

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So in Poland, a cow took over an island. This is not your ordinary cow. She was on her way to the slaughterhouse and broke loose. She broke a farm worker's arm. Then she jumped in a lake and swam to an island where firefighters tried to reach her. She eluded them. This cow has impressed a local politician, who is now fighting for her life. As a reward for her attitude, he said, he wants her delivered to safety to enjoy a long retirement. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.