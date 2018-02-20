The Spy Who Trolled Me
Project Lakhta was the Russian campaign to spend a million dollars a month to destabilize American democracy.
But that money didn't pay for sophisticated hackers or deadly assassins. Instead, it bought Facebook ads and Twitter accounts.
Today on the show: Russia's plan to mess with our election was crude, expensive ... and surprisingly effective.
Music by . Find us: Twitter / Facebook .
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and .
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: March 7, 2018 at 12:00 AM EST
In the audio, the Russian operation is mispronounced. It is Project Lakhta, not Project Latka.