Billy Graham Dead At 99

With Tom Gjelten.

Billy Graham, the famed Evangelical preacher, has died at 99.

We’ll talk about the mark he left on Christianity and America.

Guests:

The Rev. Albert Mohler Jr., president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. ( @albertmohler)

Stephen Prothero, professor of religion at Boston University. ( @sprothero)

Brad Harper, professor at Multnomah University. ( @bradjharper)

From The Reading List:

NPR, via Tom Gjelten: ‘America’s Pastor’ Billy Graham Dies At 99 — “Billy Graham, the most famous minister of his era, died Wednesday at his home in Montreat, N.C., spokesman Todd Shearer tells NPR. In his 99 years, Graham changed the face of evangelical Christianity in America.”

CNN: Famed Evangelist Dies At 99 — “Evangelist Billy Graham — a confidant to presidents, a guiding light to generations of American evangelicals and a globe-trotting preacher who converted millions to Christianity — died Wednesday at the age of 99, his spokesman confirmed to CNN.”

Billy Graham, the evangelist who was called America’s pastor, is dead at the age of 99. During a preaching career that covered more than six decades, Billy Graham reached millions of people around the world, counseled celebrities and presidents, and changed the face of evangelicalism. A family spokesman says he died of natural causes at his mountain home in North Carolina, where he’d been living in relative seclusion since his last rally more than a dozen years ago. No American minister has come close to his fame and influence. This hour, On Point: We remember Billy Graham. — Tom Gjelten

