Indiana State Senator Wants To Crack Down On Eyeball Tattoos

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Indiana lawmaker says there is a need for this bill. His legislation cracks down on people giving eyeball tattoos. Senator John Ruckelshaus admits it's the grossest bill in this legislative session. People inject ink into the whites of their eyes. A model suffered complications after making her eyes purple. So the bill would require tattoo artists to be so qualified that nobody will do it. Technically not banned, if you still want to try. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.