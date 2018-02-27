Unidentified Washington, D.C., Man Does Bodily Harm To A Speed Camera

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Maybe you've imagined doing bodily harm to a police speed camera. A man in Washington, D.C., gave in to that impulse. Security camera footage shows a car slowing down near what appears to be a big box on the side of the road with a camera on top. The driver runs towards the box and pushes the thing over, then for good measure, rips the camera off, throws it on the ground and drives away. Now, we are not even remotely suggesting that this is OK behavior, but it is the stuff of road rage fantasies. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.