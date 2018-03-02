© 2020 WFAE
Parkland Students Carry On A Tradition Of Youth Protest. Does It Work?

Published March 2, 2018 at 1:40 PM EST
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg speaks at a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse on Feb. 17, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images)
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will gather later this month to call for gun measures after the shooting at their school that left 17 dead. It’s a political youth movement with echoes of the past, including the 1960s Berkeley protests and the 1903 Children’s Crusade.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Nathan Connolly ( @ndbconnolly) and  Joanne Freeman ( @jbf1755), historians and co-hosts of the podcast  BackStory, which is produced at the  Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.

