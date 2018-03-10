Bored? Try Ax Throwing

DON GONYEA, HOST:

OK. If you've become just a bit bored with the darts at your local pub or ale house, you may want to up your game a bit with ax throwing. And you don't even need the super strength of Thor. All that's required is an oversized dartboard and a sturdy hatchet. According to the BBC, competitive ax throwing had its origins in Canada a decade ago. And you thought they were all about the curling. It snuck across the border and is now growing in popularity in the States. There's even a National Axe Throwing Association. Participants say ax throwing can be relaxing, and it's not that dangerous, they say. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.