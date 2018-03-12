© 2020 WFAE
In 'Bomb City,' First-Time Filmmakers Tell True Crime Story From Texas

By Wade Goodwyn
Published March 12, 2018 at 4:24 PM EDT

Two filmmakers from Amarillo, Texas, released their debut film about the death of a young man in the late '90s after a jocks-versus-punks brawl that got widespread national attention and exposed deep divisions in the city. The film, Bomb City, carries a nickname for Amarillo, the only city in the country with a nuclear assembly plant.

Corrected: March 13, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
In the introduction to this story, we incorrectly refer to the killing of Brian Deneke as a murder. While the original charge was murder, the killer was actually convicted of manslaughter.
Wade Goodwyn
Wade Goodwyn is an NPR National Desk Correspondent covering Texas and the surrounding states.
