The 'Chill But Kinda Sad' Rock Of Soccer Mommy

Soccer Mommy — also known as Sophie Allison — will join us from SXSW to talk about her music, the self-described “chill but kinda sad” sound of her new album “Clean.”

We’ll also talk to Alicia Bognanno, the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of the band “Bully.”

In addition to their music, we’ll hear about how women are charting a new direction for indie rock.

This show airs Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Sophie Allison, musician who goes by Soccer Mommy. Her debut studio album is called “Clean.” ( @sopharela)

Alicia Bognanno, lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for the alt-rock band Bully. Albums include “Losing” and “Feels Like.” ( @Bully)

Playlist:

Sophie Allison says she didn’t make music seriously until she was 18. She’s all of 20 years old now, and now she’s being called one of the most exciting voices in indie rock. Performing as Soccer Mommy, critics call her music blunt and skeptical enough to face her own insecurities. It’s that emotional honesty that’s the hallmark of the best indie rock out there today. And it’s being made by women. Alicia Bognano, of the band Bully, has that same grit. We’ll talk to them both.

This hour, On Point: Why women are ruling indie rock.

— Meghna Chakrabarti

