Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will be the next embarrassing way a White House staffer finds out they're fired...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Once Trump gets tired of doing it via Twitter.

Now, panel, what will be the next way someone gets fired at the White House? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Remember the movie "The Help"? Trump will make them a pie.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: He'll fly a skywriting plane over the White House saying, (imitating Donald Trump) hey, Eric, you're out of the will.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Just to save time and speed things along, he'll upload the entire White House staff into his Tinder account and just swipe left when he needs to.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Tom Bodett, Helen Hong. Thanks to Pat Hennig (ph), everybody at WNPR. Thanks to our fabulous audience here in Hartford, Conn. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.