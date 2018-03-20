© 2020 WFAE
A Gorilla At The Philadelphia Zoo Is A Bit Of A Clean Freak

Published March 20, 2018 at 7:35 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo named Louis has a peculiar habit of walking upright on two legs. He was recently caught on video strolling around, and it is delightful. Even more delightful - zookeepers say the reason he walks upright - he does want to get his hands dirty. Louis is a bit of a clean freak. His keepers have tried to accommodate Louis, even bringing together a little bridge so he doesn't have to walk through mud puddles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

