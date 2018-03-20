© 2020 WFAE
Man In China Stunned To See Someone He Knows In His Wife's Old Photo

Published March 20, 2018 at 6:40 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In China, a man was going through his wife's old photographs, pictures taken years before they met. He was looking at one of her posing in a Chinese port city on vacation, and in the background, he was stunned to see someone he didn't expect - himself, posing for his own photo at the precise moment his future wife was doing the same thing. They had no idea at that moment that they'd meet on the other side of China and fall in love 11 years later. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

