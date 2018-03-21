As Trump Administration Outlines Trade Plans, China Gets Ready To Retaliate

The White House is set to release plans Wednesday for tariffs and other trade regulations against China. One of the main sticking points centers on intellectual property, as well as imports. U.S. industries will have a chance to weigh in on which products should be subject to tariffs, according to the administration.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad ( @robenfarzad), who hosts “Full Disclosure” on NPR One.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.