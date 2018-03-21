Trump vs. Trudeau: Both Right, Both Wrong

President Trump recently had a disagreement with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump says the U.S. has a trade deficit with Canada, Trudeau says it's a trade surplus.

Today on the show we explain how it's possible for both men to be right and wrong at the same time. It turns out that sometimes statistics is more art than science.

Links:

Comparing Canadian and U.S. Bilateral Trade In Goods Data

Is Trump Right About Trade With Canada? It Depends Who You Ask

