A #MeToo Moment For Low-Wage Workers

With Kimberly Atkins

Far away from Hollywood, we’ll look at the #MeToo moment for low wages workers. It’s happening.

Guests:

Bernice Yeung, author of the new book, “ In a Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers.” Also an investigative reporter with Reveal, a public radio show and podcast from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX. ( @bmyeung)

Erika Morales, former night shift janitor, whose complaint of sexual harassment with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission led to a $5.8 million settlement with her employer ABM Industries.

Lilia Garcia, executive director of The Maintenance Cooperation Trust Fund, which works with custodial workers in California

The #MeToo movement swept Hollywood and Congress, holding media moguls and lawmakers to account for their mistreatment of women. But far from the limelight, others cry Me Too –the women who clean hotel rooms, pick tomatoes, hold other low wage jobs. Now, new efforts are aimed to hold their abusers – and companies that profit from their work, accountable.

This hour, On Point: Giving voice to the unheard.

— Kimberly Atkins

From The Reading List:

Excerpt of “In A Day’s Work”

Copyright © 2018 by Bernice Yeung. This excerpt originally appeared in In a Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers, published by The New Press and reprinted here with permission.

More Resources:

PBS documentary “ Rape In The Fields” and “ Rape On The Night Shift“

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.