Romanian Man Isn't Dead, But Court Says He Is

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. They say there's nothing sure but death and taxes - maybe just taxes. In Romania, a dead man may drive again. A court restored his driver's license after he challenged his traffic fine, even though he died before the ruling. Then, there's the Romanian whose wife declared him dead. He went to court to have his death certificate ruled invalid, but the court said, no, he was late in filing. And after all, it said dead right there on the paper. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.